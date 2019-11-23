Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has dedicated his victory at the Court of Appeal to Almighty God and appealed to opposition political parties to join hands with him in building the state.

Tambuwal spoke yesterday in Sokoto shortly after the judgment of the Appeal Court on the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate during the 2019 general election, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu. The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto had upheld the election of Tambuwal, as duly elected governor of the state. The four-man panel led by Justice Hussein Mukhtar in a unanimous judgment upheld Tambuwal’s election after dismissing the appeal filed by Aliyu for lacking in merit. The governor thanked Almighty God for making the victory in his favour again. He added that there was need for all the people of the state to embrace one another in peace and harmony. The governor further said that it is only God Almighty that gives power and none else. He said: “Once it is decided on a particular person what is left for us is to accept what God has done. I once again appeal to all to come and join hands with us to build our state. Politics is not a do or die affairs and I believe that my brothers and sisters have that understanding,” he said.