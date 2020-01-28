Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has emerged as chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

This was disclosed by Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the 88th PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, yesterday.

Makinde said members of the forum at their meeting Sunday night, unanimously adopted Tambuwal to replace outgoing chairman of the forum, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, whose tenure would soon expire.

Tambuwal promised to collaborate with the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) in the pursuit of the party’ s manifestos.

“We shall work together to continue to strengthen our party and deepen democracy in Nigeria.

“Let me thank our party members, especially those at the grassroots level for your support, cooperation and encouragement when last week, we went through a very harrowing and challenging experiences at the tribunal and in particular, at the Supreme Court.

“Your support through the press statements, through interventions and the rallies held across the country helped in ensuring that what was masterminded by some losers hellbent on making Nigeria a one party state was stopped and I assure you that your support will not be in vain.

“We assure you as your governors that we shall continue to work together in unity and with the National Working Committee in ensuring that the programmes of the party, especially in our respective states in line with our manifestoes, are implemented. And we shall also continue to support the party in its drive for membership and development,” he stated