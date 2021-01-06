From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Wednesday flagged-off a World Bank-assisted Drainage Project in the state.

The project, a remediation of the intra-city Mabera Storm Water Management Project (MSWMP) with the sum of N1,033,044,900 was paid to the World Bank since 2017.

Speaking at the event, the Governor assured that when completed the project will be one of the best drainages within the state metropolis.

According to him, “I have engaged in series of consultations with the relevant stakeholders to enable the project get to its current level.

“The work might have seemed long in coming but the procedures for the project are very cumbersome, elaborate and time consuming, as they have to conform with international best practices,” Gov. Tambuwal said

Going down memory lane, the governor recalled that “the people of Mabera and its environs have, for quite long time been experiencing the problem of annual flooding,” a situation that has been exploited “to discredit our administration, even though, they are fully aware that the problem was not created by our government.

“It is a commonly known fact that Mabera flooding predates my tenure as Governor. It has been in existence since the beginning of Mabera Area,” the governor said.

“We have over the years shared your pain and predicament on the enormous losses and inconveniences you have been enduring. Let me therefore use this opportunity to applaud your patience during this trial, especially in spite of sustained insightment and provocation before the commencement of this project.

“Those following the issue of Mabera flooding would agree with me that, it has generated so much discussion. And, I wish to express our sincere appreciation for a section of the opinion that was out of genuine interest and concern for the plight of the residents of this area. This indeed, is clear proof that democracy is working in Sokoto State,” he added.

He further added that “while successive past administrations had not succeeded in resolving the matter, we showed commitment and determination to construct first class drainage infrastructure in the area.

“That we are standing here today is a testimony to the fact, that our promises are not mere election gimmick but are made with the full intent of achieving them and consolidating the gains of democracy for our teeming populace,” he assured.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Sagir Bafarawa, said the MSWMP after undergoing ‘rigorous scrutiny’ and clearance from the World Bank, will span “18.5 kilometers drainage of drainage capacity that cut across Mabera-Jelani, Mabera-Iddi, Nakasarin-Barebari, Nakasarin-Magaji, Salame and Trade Fair areas” of the Sokoto metropolis.

The project, as explained the Commissioner, is intended to amend the “constant flooding of the environment” in the state.