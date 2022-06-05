From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State was on Saturday secured the Senatorial ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Sokoto South Senatorial District.

The Governor was handed the ticket after its holder, Hon. Aminu Bala Bodinga relinquished the ticket to allow for re-election by affirmation.

Speaking shortly after the pronouncement, Tambuwal, assured that the PDP and its presidential candidate are poised to reclaim the presidency in the forthcoming general elections.

“I urge you, men and women, youths and the elderly to continue praying. When the time comes and the campaign commences, we must go into the nooks and crannies of our villages to campaign for our candidates and the PDP; for its return to the centre and its continuation here in the governance of Sokoto state.

“Either way it goes, by the grace of God, our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will emerge victorious as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he stated.

The Governor expressed gratitude to God and the political stakeholder in Sokoto state as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitoring team, for their participation in the primary election.

“By the grace of Allah (SWT), we shall not disappoint you.

