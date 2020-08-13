Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A youth group, Tambuwal Youth Ambassadors (TYA) have organized a symposium to engage thousands of Sokoto youths on their potential leadership roles and ability to contribute to national development.

The event was held to commemorate the International Youth Day on the State, with the theme: ‘Youth Engagement For Global Actions.’

The Keynote Speaker, and Programme Manager UNDP/Tony Elumelu Foundation Sahel Enterpreneurship Programme, Dr. Shadi Sabeh regretted that some of the youths have turned glorified beggars in the society where innovations and untapped skills are in abundance.

“They are materialists and do not engage in community development. What dues have you paid to claim any right in the country,” he asked.

He further inquired that “how much do we earn as a result of our efforts. We just want to drive expensive cars, own expensive phone and go to Dubai, but we don’t want to engage in meaningful ventures.

Dr. Sabeh added that “We are only complaining of being marginalized, that we are being deprived by our leaders but what are we doing to change the trend.

” All these people you see holding positions really worked for it. Therefore, we need to carve a niche for ourselves,” he advised.

He stated that there was no a man that succeeded in life without the contribution of youths, “if there is any let him come out and say it.”

A lecturer at the Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Dr Ibrahim Shatambaya advised Nigerian youths to create their own opportunities to be able to actualize their potentials.

Shatambaya however, doubted the readiness of the youth to take charge leadership roles in the country. “Our youth are now liability to the nation because they are no contributing to our development”, he said

Also speaking, State Commissioner of Environment, Sagir Attahiru described the theme for this year’s celebration “Youth Engagement for Global Action” as a wake up call for Nigerian youth to engage in community development.

Earlier in his welcoming address, the Executive Director, Tambuwal Youth Ambassadors, Umar Bawan Allah, said they have been organizing training aimed at developing the capacity of their youths.

The discussion was moderated by TYB Founder, Najeeb Waziri, Esq with academics, government officials, civil society organizations, students and youth leaders among others in attendance.

The youth group is an Organisation created to mentor and provide youth empowerment under the administration of the current Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.