By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State and the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, have called on leaders in the country to emulate the life and times of late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, former Minister and Governor of Lagos State, who died over a month ago.

Governor Tambuwal and Deputy Governor Hamzat made the call in Lagos on Tuesday when they joined the family of the deceased and other dignitaries at the 40-day (Fidau) prayers for the repose of the soul of the late ex-governor.

Governor Tambuwal was accompanied by Sen Ahmad Maccido, Hon Umar Bature, Sokoto State Commissioner for Water Resources, and Hon Akibu Dalhatu, a Special Adviser to the Governor on Sokoto State Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development Agency (SOSMEDA).

According to him, if the sterling qualities, credentials and passion for service of the late Jakande are followed, the country will not find it difficult surmounting its current challenges of insecurity, economic uncertainties and corruption.

He observed that politicians in the country have a lot to learn from late Alhaji Jakande, who ‘served creditably and passionately’ as a governor in Lagos State and Minister of the Federal Republic, stressing that his role in the politics of the military regime of late Gen Sani Abacha is a notable lesson.

Governor Tambuwal, who also described the deceased as a visionary leader, recalled that his foresight helped in the transformation of Lagos State to what it is today.

The governor expressed his condolence and that of the people of Sokoto State to the family of the deceased, pointing out that ‘the impact of his years as the governor of Lagos State and Minister of

the Federal Republic’ on the lives of the people of the state and country cannot be overemphasised.

Also speaking at the event, Deputy Governor Hamzat urged religious leaders to propagate peace to avoid Nigeria’s disintegration.

He advised clerics to guide citizens to act in accordance with the norms of the society and shun all anti-social vices.

‘People must respect their religious leaders and listen to them. Please do not leave the preaching of moral values to the government alone,’ Hamzat said.

‘We all must learn from the late governor in terms of vision and commitment to building a viable state,’ he added.