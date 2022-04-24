Governor of Bauchi State and northern consensus candidate in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Bala Mohammed, has revealed that Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal and former Managing Director, FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, were not only part of the initiators but also agreed to accept the outcome of the consensus exercise among four presidential aspirants.

Gov Mohammed and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, were, at the weekend named consensus candidates of the North in PDP by Northern Elders.

The Bauchi State governor said he, Saraki, Tambuwal and Hayatu-Deen collectively approached former Military President, Gen Ibrahim Babangida, to organise Northern Elders to chose among them a concensus candidate for the North in PDP.

He said instead of casting aspersions on Babangida and northern elders that conducted the exercise and chose him and Saraki, they should be commended for doing a great job.

A statement by Prof. Udenta O. Udenta, spokesman of Sen Bala Mohammed Presidential Campaign Organisation, said Gov Mohammed would “press on in rallying the nation around its progressive Nigeria First Governance Vision on the heels of the successful execution of the Consensus Arrangement” instead of joining issues with those criticising the outcome of the consensus exercise

The statement said: “We wish to place it on record that Gen Babangida never approached nor lobbied anybody to superintend the process that will lead to the emergence of a Consensus Presidential Aspirant. Rather it was the group of presidential aspirants made up of Sen Bala Mohammed, Rt. Hon Aminu Tambuwal, Sen Bukola Saraki and Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen that collectively, freely and willingly approached Gen Babangida to help select from amongst themselves a Consensus Presidential Aspirant.

“The above four named individuals not only initiated the Consensus Arrangement on their own volition but also agreed to fully and unequivocally abide by the decision that Gen Babangida will arrive at in consultation with other elders as well as accept and honour the steps and procedures he will deploy in arriving at any decision.

“We therefore reject the current insinuations in the media from some quarters that purport that Gen Babangida and the elders either did not consult very widely or imposed a decision on an unwilling band of presidential aspirants.

“Gen Babangida and elders deserve nothing but commendation for the conclusions they reached and the outcome of the Consensus Exercise by anybody who believes in the tenets of truth, honour and integrity. Political ambition should not and cannot be a condition precedent to cast overboard these time honoured verities and inviolable norms and ask those are desecrating these values to have a sober rethink.

“The Sen Bala Mohammed Campaign Organization will not join issues with anybody on the question of the Consensus Arrangement because the truth needs no further protection from its traducers but will rather press on in rallying the nation around its progressive Nigeria First Governance Vision on the heels of the successful execution of the Consensus Arrangement. The Campaign Organization, however, advises all those who are not happy with the result of the selection process or who did not participate in it to focus on their individual political trajectories without let or hinderance and not muddy the political waters any further.

“Let us clarify to the millions of members and supporters of the PDP that the Consensus Arrangement was not designed as an end in itself but a means to an end; not as a goal with a limited regional vision or appeal but a first in a series of processes and exercises aimed at building inclusiveness, harmony and unity within the ranks of the Presidential Aspirants in the PDP.

“It’s on record that the participants in the process toured the whole country and reached out to critical political stakeholders in the party, including its elected governors, to explain the meaning and purpose of the arrangement and to seek a buy in into the process if possible. It is commendable that South East Presidential Aspirants have also acceded to this model and we wish them success in their current endeavors in this regard.

“The Sen Bala Mohammed Presidential Campaign Organisation believes strongly that the search for consensus, unity, solidarity and shared vision among the PDP’s presidential aspirants is a worthy move and a patriotic venture that aims at reducing unnecessary tension, acrimony and unhealthy diatribe among competitors and restore back to our politics the culture of reaching common ground, the reduction of the politics of bitterness and the respect of all shades of political opinion.

“Even if the process doesn’t secure all of it’s set goals at the end of the day, meaning that every aspirant participates in the Presidential Primaries, it would have imbibed in all aspirants the culture of placing the group above the self, in the party’s shared vision of the future and in accepting the very results of the primary election.”

The statement said Gov Mohammed will build on the success of the Consensus Arrangement and “unfold his grand Nigeria First Governance Vision in the Common days and weeks,” adding: “Building also on his successful consultations with wide ranging critical party holders, including but not limited to the Forum of Former Ministers, NWC, BOT, and the Senate and House of Reps Caucuses, he will reach out to every single party Delegate and influencer- a process he has long initiated unabatedly.

“Sen Bala Mohammed is a bridge builder and the composition of his Campaign Organisation will reflect our national diversity and mission of inclusivity on the basis of equity, justice and equal access to opportunities. His vision of Nigeria is a wholesome one just as his passion for party work and duty is almost peerless in the range of assignments he executed for it, not least being the Report on the 2019 Elections and the Modalities for balanced allocation of positions to be adopted by the party.

“Sen Bala Mohammed and his Campaign Organization will contest for every political space and fight for every single delegate to the very end with robust energy and matchless passion but will continue to respect and honour our elders and critical party stakeholders as well as accepting and abiding by the ultimate decision this concourse of forces reach at the end of the day.”

The Campaign organisation thanked Babangida and the entirety of Northern Elders who assisted him in reaching a decision on the consensus candidates.