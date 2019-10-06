Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The 2019 gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress, in Sokoto, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has described the recent judgment of the Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal on the party’s petition as a ‘travesty of justice.’

Ahmed spoke in Sokoto on Sunday while reacting to the judgement which upheld the incumbent governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s re-election.

He also reiterated that the governor was only holding on to a stolen mandate which would be retrieved sooner at a higher court.

“Yet, there is no cause for alarm as regards the judgment. This is a stolen mandate which will in-sha-Allahu, be retrieved. I will discuss with my legal team and we will take the necessary action in this direction.

He, however, expressed happiness that no member of the party had dumped it in the last seven months. “This is in spite of the myriad of actions unjustly taken against some civil servants believed to be loyal to the APC, like punitive postings and transfers, as well as denial of salaries,” Ahmed explained.

While addressing party supporters at his residence, state leader of the party, and senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Alhaji Aliyu, Magatakarda Wamakko, also assured that the stolen gubernatorial mandate would be retrieved through legal means.

Senator Wamakko noted that the people had massively voted for the party, but, their mandate was stolen, saying that “we are relentlessly exploring all the available legal means to reclaim it.

“I am, however, appealing to all the supporters of the party to remain fervently prayerful and patient, as their efforts would not be in vain,” Wamakko explained.

He admonished members of the party to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding. The senator also chided the former governor of the state, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa over his recent remarks on who is in charge of Sokoko politics.

Also speaking, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu, Maigari Dingyadi, commended the supporters for their perseverance, averring “the mammoth crowd had shown the strength of the party in the state and the undeniable fact that Sokoto is fully for APC.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the APC in the state, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, assured that, the state belongs to the party and urged the supporters to remain resolute, as well as unshakably faithful to the Almighty Allah.

Dignitaries at the event included the party’s gubernatorial candidate running mate, Hon. Faruku Malami; Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, as well as former Minister of Transport, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman.