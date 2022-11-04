By Chukwudi Nweje

The Centre for International Advanced Professional Studies (CIAPS) in collaboration with the Nigerian Political Science Association are set to host major political actors in Abuja on November 7 as part of efforts will on Monday, November 7, 2022, hold a town hall for major political actors and stakeholders ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The forum is meant to bring political leaders, captains of industries, policy analysts and policymakers together to exchange views on the future of the country.

Those expected at the forum include the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who is also the Director General of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council; Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, who is the (Director General of the Tinubu Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, and Dr Doyin Okupe Director General of the ObiDatti Presidential Campaign Council.

The town hall meeting would also serve to unveil a new book, ‘Epistles of Anthony Kila’ written by Prof Anthony Kila, Centre Director at CIAPS, even as Chief Wole Olanipekun, Chairman Nigerian Body of Benchers will chair the event.

Dr Rueben Abati, columnist and Arise TV broadcaster will lead the book review while Mrs Maupe Ogun Yusuf of Channels TV will moderate panellist conversations.

Other dignitaries expected at the event include governors and ministers as well party leaders and members of professional bodies.

The event will be the first forum that will see the campaign Director Generals of the 2023 presidential elections publicly engage each other take will take place at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

Speaking on the forthcoming event, Prof Kila noted that he is excited to have the team of professionals discussing the future of Nigeria.

“It is a good idea to have these DGs tell us themselves what they are directing for the future of Nigeria,” he said.