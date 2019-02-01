Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Sokoto State chapter, has lauded Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State over the N3 billion loan earmarked for traders across the state.

The loans according to the state government, would be interest-free and disbursed through the state chamber of commerce and Sokoto Traders’ Association.

The council’s chairman in the state, Alhaji Aliyu, Ibrahim Gadanga, made the commendation on Friday while addressing journalists at a press conference.

He described the feat as an unrelenting contribution and numerous efforts of the governor towards the positive development of Sokoto State with respect to trade and commerce in the state.

“First, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in a landmark attempt towards the success of the state trading industry, had earlier earmarked the sum of N2billion as loan to the Sokoto state manufacturers and producers.

“But in his growing interest towards the development of the state, he added the sum of N1billion for the traders, making it N3billion in total as loan; this act has never been heard of before in Sokoto State for which we commended him,” Gadanga stated.

The council also listed other achievements made by the governor including the providing a permanent office accommodation for the chambers of commerce and the establishment of a sugar company at Goronyo which is about eighty percent completed.

Other are the establishing of a fertilizer company at Dundaye and establishment of a leather and shoe factory at Kalambaina industrial layout.

The council also applauded the synergy between the state governor and former Governor Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, which according to the council has given birth to the success of the administration and improved the wellbeing of the youths in the state.

“We commended the Commissioner for Commerce, Alhaji Bashir, Gidado Jegawa and President of Chamber of Commerce, Alhaji Mu’azu, Magajin Rafi and the Chairman, Sokoto Traders Assocaition , Alhaji Yaro Gobirawa for their dedications and stride towards making business easy in the state,”