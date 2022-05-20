From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has lifted the curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis as a result of the breakdown of law and order that resulted from the killing of Deborah Yakubu last week for alleged blasphemy.

In a statement signed on Friday by the Governor and issued to Journalists in Sokoto, Tambuwal said he was acting on the enabling powers under section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, section 1, 2, and 4 of the Public Order Act and section 15 of the Sokoto State Peace Preservation Laws,

He however said the state government has banned all forms of processions and demonstrations in the State until further notice.

He pointed out that after due consultations with security chiefs in the state, he has lifted the curfew imposed on the Sokoto metropolis with immediate effect.

The Governor called on the public to be law-abiding and remain peaceful at all times while stressing the need for peaceful co-existence amongst people in the State.

He emphasizes the need for peace which is the essential ingredient for the foundation of any meaningful development

He thanked people in the State for their understanding in compliance during the period of the curfew.