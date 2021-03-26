From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto
Governors of Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara states have sought the assistance of the European Union (EU) in ending security challenges in their respective states.
Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who led others in a meeting with EU delegation also called for collective bid to halt banditry, kidnappings and violence in the North West.
The meeting was attended by Governors Bello Masari, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Bello Muhammad Mutawalle.
Tambuwal said the meeting was a coming together of friends to discuss and engage on how best they can support the Federal Government in resolving rising insecurity in the country.
He said the governors were interested in the support likely to be receieved from the EU on behalf of the Federal Government.
Governor Masari on his part also solicited for more support from the EU, saying “we expect that results will come very soon.”
Mutawalle said he was confident that the international community was ready to support the North West, particularly on the issue of insecurity
EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen said the meeting discussed insecurity in the region, regional dimensions of the conflict, the influence of the Sahel conflicts and arms proliferation.
“We all have programmes already on ground in the North-West. We have humanitarian programmes and development cooperation. We also engage in political discussion at federal, state levels and civil societies,” Karlsen said.
He said the EU and its partners were already providing support and assistance to the North-West and hopes to establish more opportunities, “because we know that this is what is needed to have durable solution at end of the day.”
This is obviously a colonial mentality in a cleared direction that indicated 60years of independence Nigeria still dependence on colonial masters economically and on security matter, is that a good omen for future young generation of Africa? What is independence? Is time to defined what independence really mean and why the annual celebration of independence day? Or are we really independence?. If by now as a country we still shamefully relied on colonial masters on health matters, education, infrastructure development and security what legacies is the leadership at all levels passing to young generation?. These Governors should emancipated themselves from mental slavery in order to clearly understand that crime reduction and philosophical mechanism of democratically crime prevention should be given priorities which should started in every family unit, religious organization and schools these would redeemed the society from what really made it to enjoyed the comfort of committing crimes than support needed from EU.
These Governors should also free their minds in order to acknowledged the better truth that very poor Democratic leadership resulted to very bad Democratic governance which its symptoms were general insecurities challenges, economy and political instabilities therefore how could EU support Nigeria to end insecurities problems when the EU was aware that corruption brought the country to the ugly security situation?. Would EU support Nigeria that is fighting, tribe, religion or region? Or Support Nigeria to fight Evil people that cut across all tribes and religion?.