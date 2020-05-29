Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, where the latter demanded for more military presence in the state.

The meeting which was at the instance of the governor held behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Tambuwal said he was in the Presidential Villa to update the president on the security situation in Sokoto state.

He said that he also demanded from the President more military intervention to check the activities of bandits in the state.

He said he also solicited logistics and support for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

“I requested to see the president yesterday (Thursday) and he granted me audience today.

“I have seen him, briefed him on the security situation in Sokoto state in particular; the security situation in Sokoto Eastern Senatorial District is of very special concern, especially Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state.

“Apart from the previous attacks, only two days ago through banditry attacks we lost about 74 people in a very heinous and dastardly act of aggression from the bandits.

“I have briefed Mr President on the general situation and the need for support that we require.

“When I said ‘we’ in this case I meant the security personnel that are there in Sokoto working day and night in synergy with each other to ensure that they maintain peace and order in the state.”

Tambuwal described the President’s response as satisfactory in addressing the menace of bandits in the state.

He revealed that governors of the north western states including Niger state (North Central) had agreed to jointly address the problem of insecurity in the region.

On COVID-19, the governor revealed that Sokoto state had so far recorded 116 cases, 14 deaths, adding that over 90 had recovered from the virus while only eight were remaining at the State’s Isolation Centres.

“We are working hard; the task force is doing very well; the medical team in the state is doing very well and the public response to mobilization and awareness is paying up,” he added.