A former national vice-chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Inuwa Abdulkadir, has died.

He died on Monday morning in Sokoto State. The cause of his death has not been ascertained at the time of filing this report and no official statement has been released by his family.

Abdulkadir’s death was confirmed by a former senator and his political associate, Shehu Sani.

Mr Sani confirmed the death of the politician in a post on Twitter.

Barister Inua Abdulkadir;Inna lillahi wainna illayhir rajiun. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) July 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has lamented the demise of the former APC National Vice Chairman.

In a condolence letter, Tambuwal described the late politician as not only a brother but a good friend whom they both shared an inexplicable bond over the years.

He said “Allah, who gives and takes life when he wills, knows best.

“Certainly, I am short of words to describe the passing on of my brother and good friend with whom I share an inexplicable bond over the years. Late Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir and I have come a long way since our zestful childhood till now.