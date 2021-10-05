From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal,l of Sokoto state has sent the names of three nominees to the State House of Assembly (SOHA) for appointment as members of the State Executive Council.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Saidu Umar.

He stated that the nominees for the proposed Commissionership include Professor Aminu Abubakar Illela, Hon Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, and Hassan Maccido, a retired Permanent Secretary in the State Civil Service.

Illela is the current Provost of the State College of Agriculture, Wurno, while Gobir is is the Chairman State Universal Basic Education Board