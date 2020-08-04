Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Tuesday has granted pardon to 17 inmates of Sokoto Correctional centre.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser on Media and publicity to the governor. He noted that the gesture was part of government’s thrust as encapsulated in its Committee on Prerogative of Mercy protocols

The statement said three inmates out of the 17 were serving terms for federal offences while the remaining were held for state offences.

The state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Suleiman Usman (SAN) represented Governor Tambuwal at the event.

The pardon, according to him “takes cognisance of the executive powers vested in the governor to offer mercy to inmates by the 1999 Constitution as amended.”

Tambuwal also said the gesture which is also aimed at enabling the ex-prisoners to reunite with their family members and become decent citizens, was also intended to decongest the prison and protect the inmates from being affected by the COVID 19 pandemic.

He called on the pardoned inmates to shun vices and engage in viable ventures that would uplift their living standards.

“This exercise is carried out on a routine basis to deserving inmates in order to offer mercy to them.”

The sum of N50,000 cash assistance were presented to each of the pardoned inmates by the State Government. The cash is to enable them set up useful ventures as they start new life out of prison.

Speaking on behalf of the state controller of correctional service, the Deputy Controller in charge of the Prison, Idris Muhammad, thanked the state government for its continued support and encouragement to the prison.