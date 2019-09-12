Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has pledged to respect the independence of the judiciary and support it towards ensuring rule of law and advancement of democracy.

The governor gave the assurance on Thursday in Sokoto at the swearing-in of the new Chief Judge of the state, Justice Sa’idu Sifawa.

He stressed that the administration would ensure harmonious relationship among all the three tiers of government, for the development of the state.

Tambuwal expressed confidence in the ability of the new chief judge to guide the state judiciary to enviable height.

The governor cautioned the general public against putting pressure on judges to obtain justice.

He advised the Chief Judge to always make himself accesible to his colleagues and facilitate enabling environment for judicial officers in the state to perform optimally.

Tambuwal commended the State House of Assembly and the National Judicial Commission for approving Sifawa’s appointment.(NAN)