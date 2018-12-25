Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has presented a budget proposal of N169, 652,771, 486 billion, to the state House of Assembly for the 2019 fiscal year.

The proposal which was termed Budget of Consolidation, has a shortfall of N50b, representing about 23 per cent when compared to the 2018 budget.

According to Tambuwal, N70,468,519,58 of the said budget representing 42 per cent would take care of recurrent expenditure while the sum of N99,184,254,425 representing 58 was allocated to capital projects.

While disclosing some of his administration’s achievement in the outgoing year, the governor disclosed that it had distributed a total of 1,500 housing units to deserving workers in the year 2018.

He revealed his administration’s plan to set up a mini-cement factory in Sokoto, as a PPP project to help provide job opportunities for the citizens.

The Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon. Salihu Maidaji, commended the governor for adhering to specifics in the out-going year.

Maidaji assured that the House would scrutinise the budget proposal for quick implementation for the benefit of the people of the state.