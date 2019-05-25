Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has presented 15 brand-new 18-seaters buses to its state transport authority to improve transportation in the state.

The effort was to ease the challenge associated with dearth of vehicles been experience in the company in recent times.

The General Manager of Sokoto State Transport Authority (SSTA), Alhaji Yahuza, Abubakar Chika, disclosed this in Sokoto on Saturday during the commissioning ceremony.

He said the new buses had since commenced operations to various states of the federation.

He lauded Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for the gesture of providing the 18-seater buses to the company saying, they would boost revenue generation to the organisation and the state.

Chika reassured the state government that qualified drivers would handle the buses for optimum utilisation and care.

He added that the state government had reduced the fare to ease the movement of people in Sokoto and those going to other states.

He said the new fares are now as follows: Sokoto to Abuja N3,200, Sokoto to Kano for N2,000, Sokoto to Kaduna N2,000, Sokoto to Jos N3,200, Sokoto to Katsina for N2,000, Sokoto to Gusau for N1,000, Sokoto to Gombe for N4,000 and Sokoto to Niger for N3,200 only.

Others people who witnessed the event included Bashir Sulaiman Dange, Director of Finance, SSTA as well as the SA to the Governor on SSTA, Hon Abdullahi Danjeka among others.