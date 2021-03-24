From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Wednesday appealed to his colleagues in the southern part of the country to support a constitutional amendment seeking role for traditional rulers at the federal level.

Tambuwal hinted that the Northern Governors’ Forum has concluded plans to initiate the constitutional amendment process for traditional rulers to be given a role in the affairs of the nation.

He spoke in Asaba, while inaugurating the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers’ Secretariat recently built by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-administration.

Earlier, the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed commissioned Igumbor Otiku Secondary School in Agbor, and internal roads in Okpanam.

Describing the edifice as regale, the Sokoto State Governor said he was overwhelmed by the magnificent edifice.

Tambuwal who is the chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’s Forum, lauded traditional rulers across the country, saying that the traditional institution will continued to be preserved and given its rightful place in the scheme of things.

“At the Northern Governors’Forum, we will initiate and support a constitutional amendment to give role to traditional rulers in the affairs of Nigeria.

“I therefore seek the support of our brother governors in the south and the Houses of Assembly to support this initiative because our traditional rulers deserve it,” Tambuwal said.

He lauded Governor Okowa’s commitment to development, saying that Wednesday’s exercise was his third in the state since 2018.

“Three years ago, I was here for the empowerment scheme of the state government. Last year, I was here to commission the Marian Babagida Way and the road of Ogwashi-Uku/Ubulu-Uku.

“This third coming to commission this Secretariat for our traditional rulers is the crowning.

“When I came three years ago, I was governor on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC). Today, Okowa has not invited me as chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum but because we share a common belief that we have a commitment to our people,” he added.

Welcoming his guests, Okowa said traditional rulers deserved more than the secretariat for their guidance to his administration.

Okowa said his administration has be able to achieve a lot because of the useful advice of traditional rulers and their enduring role in preserving the peace in their respective communities.