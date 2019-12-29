Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Friday night assented to the 2020 Appropriation Bill of N202 billion passed by the State House of Assembly.

While appending his signature to the document, Tambuwal gave kudos to the assembly members, majority of whom are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), then opposition party, for their patriotism and unflinching commitment to the collective good of the people of the state.

In statement, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello, quoted on him as saying, “The assembly despite being controlled by the APC which is in the majority has rallied round the government and supported it in the interest of serving the people of the state.”

Assuring that the gesture was not misplaced, the governor said: “Members of SOHA must be commended for their uncommon patriotism to deliver democratic dividends to the people of Sokoto State. That is the crux of our commitment which supersedes party affiliations.”

He applauded the assembly for its speedy consideration of the budget in three weeks in line with the World Bank benchmark.

“The ball is now in the court of the executive to ensure proper implementation of the budget. We will work closely with the parliament in doing so,” he further assured.

Presenting the passed Appropriation Bill to the governor inside the Executive Council Chamber of the Government House, the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aminu Muhanmad Achida, noted that the legislature was aware of the achievements of the administration despite financial constraints.