Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu, Waziri Tambuwal, has visited, Abubakar Nakasari, a 200-level English Student of Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto, admitted at the Orthopedic Hospital Wamakko, Sokoto State, after some unidentified hoodlums cut-off his two hands and carted away his motorcycle in Sokoto metropolis.

Habibu was said to have been accosted around 2am on Sunday around Manna area of Sokoto South local government where his two hands were cut off before his attackers fled with his motorcycle.

This is contained in a statement signed by Aminu, Abdullahi Abubakar, the Director of Press to the deputy governor.

According to the statement, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, who represented the governor who is away to Abuja on official assignment, vowed to apprehend and prosecute all those responsible in the act.

Speaking at the hospital, he said: “The governor mandated me to come and visit you and your family to assure you that all hands are on deck to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators according to the law.

“This barbaric behaviour is unbecoming among the youth and our government will not condone such act, as this will be the last to be seen in the state God’s willing,” Dan’iya added.

The deputy governor further disclosed that the governor had directed that the state government will settlement all the medical bills of the victim, while prayers to Allah would be made to flush out the perpetrators of the evil act soon.

The deputy governor was accompanied on the visit by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba; Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Inname and former Commissioner of Health, Dr. Shehu, Balarabe Kakale among others.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, another young man, Abdullahi Shehu, fell victim of thuggery in Sokoto after the elections results were announced, when some youths alleged cut off one of his arm in a similar manner.