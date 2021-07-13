From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has appealed to the members of the National Assembly to be guided by the national interest in the consideration of the Electoral Act amendment bill.

Tambuwal, in a statement, yesterday, urged the federal lawmakers to ensure the proposed electoral law must give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the prerogative of introducing electronic transmission of results in any election.

The governor said INEC has already demonstrated and assured it has the technology to transmit votes electronically even without the use of the internet.

Tambuwal, who is also former speaker of the House, said electronic transmission of results in the last Edo and Ondo governorship polls, ensured the wishes of the electorate prevailed.

“We believe it is in the national interest to bequeath to Nigeria an Electoral Act that will contribute to free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria irrespective of party platform.

“We have seen many times where a person may be in the ruling party today and in the opposition party tomorrow. We have also experienced a situation where party leaders would want to frustrate the re-election of a sitting member, even in the same political party.

“What guarantees the re-election of a member of the National Assembly or indeed any other contestant should be his performance and appeal not the dictates of any godfather either as governor, president or party leader or stakeholder. It is a credible, free, and fair election that will ensure the voters decide any electoral contest. The Edo and Ondo states elections where electronic transmission of votes cast from the unit level ensured the voters wishes were respected are good examples. Peoples Democratic Party won in Edo and All Progressives Congress won in Ondo as a result.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.