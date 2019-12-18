Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called on members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the state to utilise states’ opportunities to initiate viable community development projects.

Tambuwal made the call in Wamakko, Sokoto, on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch C, Stream 2 Orientation for the corps members.

He assured them maximum security and improved welfare throughout their service year.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Mannir Dan’iya, urged the corps members to be law-abiding, shun provocative dressing, associate freely and respect the culture and tradition of their host communities.

He called on the NYSC members to continue to work for the unity of Nigeria, explore its potential for growth and development and utilise the skills they learnt in camp to set up viable ventures.

The governor also advised them to promote tolerance and understanding among Nigerians and serve as change agents in addressing the nation’s problems and challenges.

“The nation is faced with enormous challenges of development and meeting them needs collective efforts,’’ Tambuwal said.

The Acting Chairman of the NYSC Governing Board in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Maishanu, noted that the corps members had demonstrated exemplary conduct during the orientation.

He expressed hope that they would not relent in their endeavours.

Maishanu also urged them to join forces with government in fighting corruption, drug abuse and other social vices in the country.

He said those who distinguished themselves during the service year would receive awards from the state government and Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Sa’ad Abubakar.

Ladan, however, warned that there would be sanction against any corps member found wanting.

The State NYSC Coordinator, Mr Philip Enaberue, said 95 per cent of the corps members had been posted to teach in schools to support the state government to revamp the education sector.

“Your Excellency Sir, the NYSC management in the state is mindful of the focus of your administration which declared emergency in education sector.

“The emphasis which you placed on education has necessitated the posting of about 95 per cent of the corps members.

“They would be posted to schools located in all communities, including the hinterlands,’’ he said.

The coordinator urged the corps members to exhibit positive attitude in their places of primary assignment.

“There is no doubt in my mind that if you exhibit positive attitude to your employers, they will go to any length to make you comfortable throughout the service year,’’ Enaberue said.

He also urged the corps members to contribute positively to the development of their host communities.

“I urge you to move to host communities, settle down quickly and identify one or two things you feel is the need of the community, articulate and execute them.’’ (NAN)