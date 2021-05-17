From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

All Progressive Congress in Sokoto State has urged the state governor, Aminu Warri Tambuwal to reciprocate the trust and responsibilities the people of the state have placed on him by prioritise their welfare.

Acting Chairman of the party, Hon. Isa Sadiq Acida made the charge in a statement issued in Sokoto to congratulate people of the state and party faithfuls for the completion of Ramadan fasting period.

The party noted that the State Government under Tambuwal does not have the political will to resolve many challenges confronting the people of the state.

It cited the perennial water scarcity in the state, non compensation of victims of central market inferno and delay in the completion of Mabera’s multibillion naira drainage as part of projects the governor is unwilling to resolve for the benefit of his citizens.

“From all indications, the Mabera project may not be completed as scheduled. A cursory look at the project implementation, leaves no one in doubt that the people of Mabera may end up with the worst flooding experience in their lives this coming rainy season.

“We in the APC therefore wish to call on Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to ensure that he keeps his promise of completing the project, according to the terms agreed with the international financiers, who have graciously accepted to fund the project.

The party also described as unfortunate, the current plights of Sokoto Central Market fire incident saying the Government has demonstrated a complete lack of interest in the lives of the victims of the disaster and further neglect the importance of the economic well being of the state.

“Since the unfortunate incident, virtually nothing has been done to these traders. Apparently, the Sokoto State Government has either lost interest in the matter, or does not know what to do.

“We are not also unaware that the Government has received donations running into hundreds of millions, if not billions, from philanthropic organizations and individuals, but has chosen to sleep over the money and leave the victims to their fate.

“The Sokoto State Government appears comfortable with its urban concentrated and mostly stagnated projects, while the rural areas continue to suffer total neglect.

“What is more painful, is that the funds meant for the rural areas continue to find their way into unknown destinations. This action of diversion of local Government funds, and starving them of vital financial capability, is partly responsible for the worsening security situation in the local governments.” The statement further reads in part.

The party however called on the governor to empower the local government councils financially, through the release of monies meant for them, to save the system from imminent collapse.

On the perennial water scarcity in Sokoto metropolis, the party blamed the Tambuwal administration for failed to put in place any workable plan for ensuring steady water supply despite robust water supply program it inherited.