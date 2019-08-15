Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called on the leadership and members of the National Assembly (NASS) to consider electoral reforms and constitutional amendment, as a matter of urgency NASS should consider starting the process of electoral reforms and constitutional amendments in the interest of the nation,” Tambuwal pleaded.

He made the plea, yesterday, in Sokoto when he received the EU Ambassador and Head of delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Ketil Karsen, who visited him in Government House Sokoto.

Tambuwal said the process would no doubt ensure that all the new innovations introduced in the current electoral process were captured constitutionally.

The process, according to him, would give legal framework that would go along in strengthening and deepening the nation’s democracy.

Amb. Karsen said he had come to dialogue with Tambuwal on various issues including security situation in the Northwest part of Nigeria.