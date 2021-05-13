From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has reiterated the need for all citizens to think and work positively by eschewing anything that could further throw the state and Nigeria into chaos.

The governor stated this in his Sallah broadcast to the people of the state. He described Ramadan as a vehicle for spiritual rejuvenation and self denial.

“It has without doubt being a period of self denial and spiritual rejuvenation that brought us more closer to Our Creator, thereby earning His Mercy, forgiveness and freedom from the hell fire. It is my prayer that Allah in His infinite mercy has accepted our fasting prayers and supplication during this Holy month,” the governor said.

Tambuwal thanked his people for their continuous support and cooperation in running the affairs of our dear state.

“On this day, I urge you, fellow citizens, to keep close to our hearts the spirit of charity, generosity, hospitality and brotherhood that Eid-el-Ftr symbolises.” the governor further said.

He commended the Sultan of Sokoto for his guidance and support of the government.

Tambuwal also appealed to the people not to take laws into their hands while trying to checkmate the menace of insecurity, warning.