Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a statesman, who is still relevant for consultations on issues of governance and challenges of the country.

The governor, who stated this when he visited the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence of the former president, said that Nigerians shall continue to learn from him.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the former president, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Saturday, the governor met with Obasanjo behind closed doors.

After the meeting, Tambuwal hinted that he had a successful parley with Obasanjo, adding that he was happy that the elder statesman was in high spirit despite the COVID-19 pandemic atmosphere.

“You know Baba is our leader and statesman. And it is always good for us to come around to see how he is doing, pay homage and consult him on very many issues of governance, that is why we have come this afternoon. And, we brought him the greetings and felicitations of the good people of Sokoto State.

“We shall continue to learn from him, drink from his wealth of experience and fountain of his knowledge and wisdom on issues of governance and challenges of today. We pray that God Almighty shall continue to give him good health as I have met him today, and may he and all of us survive this COVID-19 pandemic,” Tambuwal prayed.

On governance in Sokoto State, the governor said that his administration has restored permanent stability after recent attacks by bandits.

“We are re-establishing peace in the northern part of the state, where we have been having challenges of banditry.

“Peace is returning and people are back to their farms and villages. Those of them in the IDPs camps are back in their homes and villages now,” he said.