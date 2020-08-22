Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a statesman who is still relevant for consultations on issues of governance and the challenges of the country.

The Governor, who stated this when he paid the ex-president a visit at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence, said that Nigerians will continue to learn from him.

A statement on Saturday by the Special Assistant on Media to the former president, Kehinde Akinyemi, disclosed that the Governor met with Obasanjo behind closed doors.

After the meeting, Tambuwal hinted that he had a successful parley with Obasanjo, adding that he was happy that the elder statesman was in high spirit in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘You know Baba is our leader and statesman. And it is always good for us to come around to see how he is doing, pay homage and consult him on very many issues of governance. That is why we have come this afternoon. And we brought him the greetings and felicitations of the good people of Sokoto State,’ Tambuwal said.

‘We shall continue to learn from him, drink from his wealth of experience and fountain of his knowledge and wisdom on issues of governance and challenges of today. We pray that God Almighty shall continue to give him good health as I have met him today, and may he and all of us survive this COVID-19 pandemic.’

On governance in Sokoto State, the Governor said his administration has restored stability after recent attacks by bandits.

‘We are reestablishing peace in the northern part of the state, where we have been having challenges of banditry.

‘Peace is returning and people are back to their farms and villages. Those of them in the IDPs camps are back in their homes and villages now. We are doing our best as a State Government to ensure that we engender security. And we are doing our best to provide development and employment for our people,’ the Governor said.

Governor Tambuwal, who arrived OOPL at about 2:30 pm and left at 3:30 pm, was accompanied on the visit by eight Special Advisers.