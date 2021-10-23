From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has formally written to the Federal Government to suspend the blockade of telecommunications services earlier imposed on 14 local government areas of the state.

Governor Tambuwaldisclosed this Saturday when he received a delegation of the North East Governors’ Forum (NEGF) represented by Governors of Borno and Gombe, Babagana Aymara Zulum and Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, respectively, who paid a condolence visit to the state over last week’s bandits attack.

The Sokoto governor said the call for the rescinding of the blockade was necessary due to concerns expressed by security outfits in the state that the outage was affecting the smooth conduct of their works.

He said the state government has already forwarded a letter to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy to review the internet blockade.

