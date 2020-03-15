Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has advised leaders and stakeholders in the Nigerian project not to politicise issues of monarchy, faith and security.

Tambuwal gave the advice when the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II paid him a courtesy visit along with the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar in Government House, Sokoto on Saturday.

The two monarchs were also in the company of their colleagues, the Emirs of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu III; Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa and Lere, Gen. Garba Abubakar Muhammad (rtd), who was also a one-time military administrator of Sokoto State.

The governor who observed that although as politicians some leaders take certain issues for granted and in the process skid into issues that could jeopardise the collective co-existence of the country, all hands must be on deck to ensure that nothing rocks the boat of unity.

According to him, “sometimes we play politics. We must desist from playing politics with our traditional institutions. We must desist from playing politics with religion. We must desist from playing politics with security.

“These issues are beyond politics,” he noted, advising that “we must try as much as possible to cooperate and work together for the unity and stability of this country.”

The governor appealed to the monarchs and other leaders in the country “to have patience and not to be daunted by certain developments of the past.”

Admonishing the traditional rulers to strengthen existing ties with the aim of ensuring the unity of the country, Tambuwal said this is important now that it “appears as if forces and enemies of progress are working against our country; and, our national cohesion is being threatened by some of these forces and tendencies.”

He encouraged them to be steadfast in playing their roles as “God is watching” and He “knows that you are invaluable to the existence and continued stability of this country.”

“I implore all the traditional rulers to be working and praying together for the peace and continued existence of Nigeria. We need all of your support and counsels so that we can continue to provide what God has given us in terms of leadership and discharge our responsibilities,” the governor emphasised.

Earlier, the Ooni of Ife expressed satisfaction that he was able to pay the courtesy call on the governor, whom he described as an able and dynamic leader, after four attempts.

“I have been following him for many years. He has natural leadership style. Many of us can testify to that. He should continue with this. He should carry everybody along not only in Sokoto but everywhere in the country as he use to do,” the Yoruba monarch stated.

“That is leadership and that is the kind of person we need to lead us. Keep doing what you are doing. We are watching you. God Almighty will continue to be with you,” he added, applauding the governor as “ever mobile, dynamic and forward looking.”