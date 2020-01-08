Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State government yesterday said, the unprecedented achievements recorded by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal since inception will continue to unsettle the opposition in the state.

Commissioner for Information, Isah Bajini Galandachi stated this while dismissing calms of maladministration levelled against the state governor by All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The party had on Monday chided Tambuwal over what it described as poor implementation of the last year’s budget, non execution of capital projects among others.

Galandachi, who dismissed the claims of opposition as baseless added that APC was yet to recover from the defeat its suffered in the last governorship elections in the state.

“Perhaps the APC in Sokoto has lost its memory following the heavy knock down it suffered from Mutawalle at the polls. This could be why they can not see any project worth N500 million executed by our administration.

“Gentlemen, please find out from Tukur Alkali who was the immediate past Commissioner of Animal Health and Husbandry how much was spent by this administration on the cattle breeding project abandoned by Wamakko’s administration.

“You may also wish to find out how much was the cost of reconstruction of the Deputy Governor’s Residence in Sokoto and who was the contractor.” Galandachi said..

The commissioner who also disagreed with the opposition on the implementation of 2019 budget, added that budget is a projection of what a government intends to do.

“The APC in Sokoto are not only disturbed by how Governor Tambuwal dislodged them, but also for the recognition of his achievements nationally and internationally.

“With the following commitments and achievements in the educational sector, who on earth can fault the Nigerian Tribune for recognizing Governor Tambuwal as the torch-bearer of educational development in the country.

“Reduction of the rate of out of school children by 15% (as recognised and certified by UNICEF), 50 blocks of 6 classrooms in schools across the state under SDG (100 % funding by the state). Additional 500 blocks of 6 classrooms, administrative blocks and libraries in schools all over the state via SUBEB/UBEC counter-part funding.

He listed other projects to include completion of College of Midwifery Sciences, Tambuwal, College of Legal Studies, Wamakko, College of Agriculture, Wurno, Construction of Ultra-modern Library at the state university, Sokoto.

“Construction of 60 office complex in the state university; payment of accreditation fees of colleges and courses in various institutions; payment of WAEC/NECO examination payment of conditional cash transfer to mother of girls enrolled into primary 1 in order to boost girl-child education.

“Purchase of 15,000 JAMB UMTE/DE forms for the less privileged in the states, sponsorship of Sokoto State students to Ukraine, India, China, Ghana, Sudan and Uganda to study medicine and other paramedical courses as well as other professional courses.

He commended the position of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Aminu Muhammad Achida, during the singing of 2020 budget where he commended the governor on his performance in the areas of education, health and others.