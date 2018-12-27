Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than 50,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), include a former Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, have defected to All Progressive Party (APC), in Sokoto State, on Thursday.

The decampees defected to APC alongside a former Chairman of Silame Local Government, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Umar Dantama, a former State House of Assembly aspirants of the party in 2015, as well as several other officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, the APC leader in the state, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, welcomed the new entrants into the party and assured them of equal treatment.

Wamakko further hinted that more bigwigs of the PDP had since decamped to the APC, explaining that they would soon be officially received into the fold of the party.

He averred that the ongoing intimidation of the workers who have pitched their loyalty with the APC by the PDP-led Sokoto State Government was not plausible.

According to him, “No amount of intimidation would deter the people of the state from massively loving and supporting the party and all its candidates at all levels.

“More ever, in a matter of weeks , the APC will take over the state, while President Muhammadu Buhari including all the party’s candidates, at all levels, would be massively voted by Nigerians.”

Sen. Wamakko also extended the warmest greetings of President Muhammadu Buhari to the good people of the state saying, “he will soon visit the state, with a view to extend same to the people of the state.”

Also speaking, a former deputy governor of the state and APC gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu said, “All the PDP members who initially went astray had now came back to the right path.”

He congratulated them for joining the party and assured them of equal treatment, even as he promised to strive to emulate Sen. Wamakko, when eventually elected.

Also speaking, the Director -General of the state’s APC Campaign Council, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, a former Minister of Transport, commended Sen. Wamakko for providing credible and worthy leadership to the party and its members in the state , as well as being a patriotic national chieftain of the party.

Spokespersons of the defectors, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Umar Dantama and Hon. Murtala Hassan, said that they joined the APC sequel to the justice and fairness that abound in the APC.

They also promised to assiduously work to ensure the success of the party’s candidates, at all levels, during the forthcoming general elections.