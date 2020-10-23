Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Parents of Sokoto state indigenous students studying in Sudan International University (SIU) have described effectiveness of State Scholarship Board under Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as the best so far.

The parents, under the auspices of Association of Students/Parents on Scholarship in Sudan while reacting to tbe prompt payment of tuition fees and other allowances due to their children studying in abroad under scholarship programme said the development is a detoured from the past.

During a thank-you visit to Chairman, Sokoto State Scholarship Board, Hon. Altine Shehu Kajiji recently, the Association’s Acting Chairman, Malami Galadima who spoke on behalf of others parents said the visit was to show appreciation to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Chairman, State Scholarship Board, Hon. Altine Shehu Kajiji for the timely payment of all upkeep allowances, as well as, tuition fees of their children.

The students were among 200 currently studying in four countries that include Ukraine, India, Ghana and Sudan under the State Scholarship Board after shortlisted in a transparent screening exercise last year.

Galadima while commending the governor said, the development was a detoured of the past where backlogs of tuition fees and other allowances were left unpaid, leaving the affected parents to shoulder such outstandings.

His words: “We are here on behalf of the rest of parents whose children are currently studying in Sudan International University (SIU), to appreciate what the State Governor, His Excellency, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is doing through the State Scholarship Board. Our children just informed us that all their tuition fees and other allowances have been paid.

“This appreciation is neccessay because before now, our children on overseas scholarship always have challenges in terms of tuition fees and other allowances payment by the previous administration. At times, But under this administration, we the parents have to send money to them to carter for their upkeep.

“My daughter just called to inform me that, they (students) have received all their entitlements due to everyone. This is an exceptional news to all of us, especially for most of parents that have had terrible experiences in the past. I was one of them when my daughter was shortlisted to study Pharmacy under the previous administration.

“She almost abandoned the study to due non payment of their tuition fees and other allowances. Atimes, I had to send feeding allowance and air-ticket for her to come on holiday. Because, the government was struggling to just pay the tuition fees. This made the students not to concentrate on their studies.

“But today, we thank Almighty Allah that we didn’t experience this under this present administration of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal. Our children have also informed us of their academic performance. It was an excelling performance for all of them.” Galadima further explained.

The parents however urged unflinching

support for the governor, especially, the giant stride he is making to reform education sector of the State. “We have seen what is doing in education sector and other socio-economic sectors.

“We have seen the massive infrastructural development and empowerment programmes ongoing across the state. We urged other parents to continue to support this government because only a committed leader like him (Tambuwal) that can do for the wellbeing of Sokoto people without political coloration.

In his response, Chairman, Scholarship Board, Hon Altine Shehu Kajiji commended the parents for showing appreciation to the Governor. He said that the Scholarship programme was a component of various policies mapped out by the Governor to revamp educational sector of the state.

He added that Governor Tambuwal had at many forums reiterated his commitment not to play politics with education of every citizen of the state, saying, “looking at the commitment of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, one would not surprised that our overseas students are giving the needed attention.” Kajiji said.

He told the visiting parents that, the Board had paid all tuition fees and other allowances due to the students currently under scholarship of the state, except, those in India’s university which is been delayed due to technical issues but under process.