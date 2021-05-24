From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A non-governmental organisation, Mariya Tambuwal Development Initiative (MTDI) has organised a training session for Sokoto youths on the need for them to become integral to society’s development.

The participants drawn across the state, according to a statement released by MTDI Head of Media and Communication, Abdulqahar Abdullahi Esq, were brainstormed on the needs and challenges of Sokoto youth and how Sokoto can transform their social impact ideas into actionable projects.

Founder of the organisation and Wife of Sokoto state governor, Dr. Mariya Aminu Waziri Tambuwal while addressing the participants underscored the importance of involving and promoting young people and young professionals which she described as “Sokoto State’s assets and investment for the future.”

She noted that young people and their concerns are central to her organisation’s works and in line with its vision of ensuring Sokoto State young people become integral to society’s development among others.

Dr. Mariya further said the interactive session was not only focused on the capacity building of the young Sokoto men and women but will help them to disseminate their knowledge and relate their experience to other youth groups.

She noted that a country’s stability and sustainability could only be ensured by engaging young people and making them equal partners in the design and development of their host communities.

The Governor’s Wife added that engaging youth in such a capacity would, in the long term, lead to the creation of an effective and productive youth network not just in Sokoto State but also across the country, where both men and women from different ethnic groups will share their positive experiences.

Speakers at the event include: Dr. Mansur Isah Buhari; Lecturer from Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto; Aisha Gender from the United States Agency for International Development; Special Adviser to the Governor of Sokoto State on Youth and Sports Development, and Executive Director, Tambuwal Youth Ambassadors, Hon. Umar Bawan Allah, among others.

Dignitaries at the event include: Director-General Sokoto State Parks & Gardens, Haj. Maryam Wamakko; Special Adviser to the Governor on People Living with Disabilities, Hon. Abdulaziz and State Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Hon. Yakubu Abubakar.

Other were: State NYCN Secretary-General Nasir Magori, State Ambassador Youth Assembly of Nigeria, Hon. Sanusi Sarki, Hon. Hannah Abdullahi Baba, Youth activist Justice Nasir and Haj. Hadiza Abubakar Yinka.