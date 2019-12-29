Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

PDP Renaissance group has expressed deep concern over what it described as the overbearing influence of the governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Nyesom Wike

The National Coordinator of the PDPRG, Mallam Ahmed Shaffa, said that the domineering tendencies of the Rivers’ governor’s action which became pronounced during the party’s primaries and the election of the minority leader of the House Representatives call for serious concern.

Saffa in a statement via e-mail said that it was not in the interest of the PDP which should be preoccupied with regaining control of the centre to breed disharmony among its members.

He said that the recent media exchanges between the governor of Rivers State and his Bayelsan counterpart, Hon. Seriake Dickson, had further exposed the PDP as a party that lacks unity and internal harmony.

The group warned that the PDP might be heading for self-destruction if its leadership fails to take decisive measures to tame indiscipline in high places within the party as the APC did by suspending some governors.

He said that by his recent actions, the Rivers governor had become a glaring threat to the PDP and should be prevailed upon to act as a member of the party.

He called on all leaders and party members to be vigilant and protect the PDP from destruction before the 2023 general elections in the country.

He said that it was sad commentary for the Rivers governor to outrightly reject a peace overture from the party in a dispute with a fellow governor.

Shaffa said further than any political party which subordinates control and discipline to the purported influence of an individual no matter how highly placed would fail.

He, therefore, called on the PDP to intensify measures to nip the conflict in the bud to prevent it from hurting the internal cohesion of the party.