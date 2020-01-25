The prevalence of cancer in Nigeria is gradually assuming a worrisome dimension. It has resulted in many deaths. Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo expressed this concern recently in Kano and noted that 15 per cent of cancer related deaths in West Africa are from Nigeria. This is dire and harrowing.

But it is noteworthy that the Federal Government is not resting on its oars. The government is working assiduously to reduce the scourge. However, we believe that government’s move to tame the cancer scourge should be accelerated. The plan to float the National Cancer Control Plan (2018 -2022) is coming at no better time than now.

We also believe that government should not only introduce and sustain these measures, but establish cancer centres across the country with every centre having an oncologist and adequate equipment for diagnosis, and mammogram for breast cancer screening. Educational and sensitisation programmes should be vigorously put in place so that every woman above the age of 40 should do mammography, at least, every two years. Added to this is the overriding need for every woman to always do physical breast examination. With cancer screening centres in every state and possibly every local government, people will easily access them and the goal of curbing cancer spread by 2022 would be greatly enhanced.

Undoubtedly, the major cancer cases in Nigeria are breast and ovarian for women and prostate for men. Directing combative efforts at these three cancer variants will go a long way in reducing the scourge.

According to available statistics, breast cancer in Nigeria is said to account for 29.7 per cent of all cancers among women. It is believed to have doubled from 15 per 100,000 to 33 per 100,000 over a period of 16 years, with a male to female ratio of 1.99 and peak incidence occurring between 35 and 45 years in women.

Although cancer has grown to be a major source of morbidity and deaths globally; it is regrettable that fewer countries in sub-Saharan Africa have data on cancer incidence, Nigeria inclusive. About 100,000 new cases of cancer occur every year in Nigeria, with high case fatality ratio.

With approximately 20 per cent of the population of Africa and slightly more than half the population of West Africa, Nigeria is taking the lead in sub- Saharan Africa as well as in the rest of the developing world in cancer cases. A significant proportion of the increase in cancer incidence in Nigeria could be attributed to increasing prevalence of smoking, physical inactivity, obesity, as well as changing dietary and lifestyle patterns.

Considering the recommendations of many experts on the disease, we urge Nigerians to live healthy and avoid consuming cancer-inducing substances such as tobacco smoking.

Available statistics show that cancer is the second commonest cause of death in developed countries and among the three leading causes of death in developing countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that about 24.6 million people live with cancer world-wide.

There are 11 cancer registries in Nigeria, located in various tertiary hospitals in various parts of the country. Most of these registries are poorly funded and cancer screening programme is at minimal level, except probably the Ibadan Cancer Registry. It is, therefore, compelling to do a review of the cancer control programmes in order to reduce cancer deaths in the country.

We also call on research organisations, institutions and individual researchers to come up with medicines that would enhance cancer treatment. More than this, government should create more public awareness on the disease.

Since late presentation and lack of access to treatment contribute to rising incidence of cancer in the country, the sensitisation programme should also be broadened to include causes of the disease, preventive measures and treatment options.

All tiers of government should work together to ensure that the cancer scourge is tamed. At the same time, donor agencies, development partners and other stakeholders should assist the government to curb the cancer epidemic in the country.