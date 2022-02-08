The latest report that Nigeria records more than 1,000 cases of leprosy annually is disconcerting and unacceptable. The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, who revealed this at an event to mark this year’s World Leprosy Day in Abuja, observed that leprosy “is still a public health problem in Nigeria.” According to the 2015 National Leprosy Review, about 18 states in the federation are still endemic, while there are also pockets of leprosy endemicity in almost every state of the federation.

In 2020, Nigeria recorded 1,508 new leprosy cases. However, there was a drop in the cases from over 7,827 cases in 1994 to less than 2,000 in 2020. In spite of this, Nigeria was among the countries that attained the World Health Organisation (WHO) elimination target of less than one leprosy case per 10,000 populations at the national level in the year 2000. Currently, there is at least one Multi-Drug Therapy (MDT) clinic for the management of leprosy patients in all the 774 local government areas as well as 25 referral/rehabilitation centres across the country. With these facilities and availability of drugs to manage leprosy, it is surprising that Nigeria still records rising cases annually.

Leprosy, according to medical experts, is a chronic but curable infectious disease that mainly causes skin lesions and nerve damage. It is caused by infection with the bacterium, mycobacterium leprae. It affects mainly the skin, eyes, nose, and peripheral nerves. The symptoms of the disease include light-coloured or red skin patches with reduced sensation, numbness and weakness in hands and feet. The disease is further spread in Nigeria by ignorance and inability to access treatment.

It is believed that the stigmatisation of persons affected by the disease is a major obstacle to the elimination of the disease and reintegration of those cured ones into the society. With discrimination and alienation, those with the condition go under and refuse to access treatment even when it is free. It is not strange to see them on major highways in the country begging for a living. Some of the victims of the disease with disabilities find it difficult to reintegrate into the society or even get a job.

Rehabilitation of the victims of leprosy is still a big challenge for the government. Also, the erroneous belief that leprosy is hereditary or ordained punishment makes those with the condition to dread treatment. There is need for a change of attitude towards those with the condition so that they can access treatment timely. Instead of being ostracised, they should be shown love and care. Those already healed should be reintegrated into the society.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Government should do more enlightenment campaigns on the disease and how those affected can readily access treatment. The reintegration of leprosy survivors, raising more awareness about the disease and calling for an end to discrimination and stigma will do more to its eradication. In 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the bill banning discrimination against persons with disability. Implementing this law fully will go a long way in gradually reducing stigmatisation and discrimination of leprosy victims. Let those down with the condition access treatment, which is given freely in all leprosy centres across the country.

The resurgence of leprosy in Nigeria after an initial containment is worrisome. Nigeria can also reduce leprosy cases if there is commitment to its eradication programme. In some parts of the North East and North West there are weak referral system, lack of expertise in diagnosis and treatment, and lack of awareness. The health authorities are enjoined to increase the training of health workers to check the prevalence of the disease. The negative attitude to sufferers of leprosy must end.

Let leprosy treatment be fully integrated into the nation’s health care system. We also call on the government to include leprosy victims in its social investment programmes.