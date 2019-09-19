Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham has been ranked among the top 10 players in the English Premier League by Whoscored.com, following his hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.
The Nigerian federation target earned a rating of 9.34 vs. Wolves, which saw him rose
19 spots and into the top 10 Premier League player rating standings.
Of his four shots played against Wolves, three were on target; he won seven aerial duels and had one successful dribble.
After five rounds in the English top-flight, Roberto Firmino is the top rated player (8.02), followed by Manchester City duo of Raheem Sterling (7.92) and Sergio Aguero (7.87), Spurs’Son (7.83), City’s Kevin De Bruyne (7.83) and Mason Mount (7.82).
Completing the top ten are Teemu Pukki (7.78), Mohamed Salah (7.78), Tammy Abraham (7.71) and Sadio Mane (7.69).
