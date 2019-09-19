Of his four shots played against Wolves, three were on target; he won seven aerial duels and had one successful dribble.

After five rounds in the English top-flight, Roberto Firmino is the top rated player (8.02), followed by Manchester City duo of Raheem Sterling (7.92) and Sergio Aguero (7.87), Spurs’Son (7.83), City’s Kevin De Bruyne (7.83) and Mason Mount (7.82). Completing the top ten are Teemu Pukki (7.78), Mohamed Salah (7.78), Tammy Abraham (7.71) and Sadio Mane (7.69).