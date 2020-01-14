CHELSEA striker of Nigeria’s parentage, Tammy Abraham has revealed that hehaditatthebackofhis mind that he was going to play international football for England.
Twice, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Presi- dent, Amaju Pinnick went on a wild goose chase to London, attempting to con- vince Abraham to pledge his international future to Nigeria but was unsuccessful.
The long-drawn debate on Abraham’s international future finally ended on October 11, 2019, when Three Lions boss, Gareth Southgate handed him his competitive debut against Czech Republic in a European Championship qualifier, cap-tying him to the 1966 world champions in the process.
Speaking to Chelsea’s official website, Abraham explained: “I’m always am- bitious and it’s always at the back of my mind.
“Growing up, I always wanted to play for England and now I have the opportunity, so I’ll try to grab it with two hands.
“There’s probably more pressure being Chelsea’s number nine, but I’m enjoying myself and I just have to keep doing that.
“It’s about staying focused on Chelsea, going out there every game and doing my best, getting the wins and then I can focus on the summer with England.”
