The stage is set for the unveiling and inauguration of the Dubai chapter of Theatre Arts and Movie Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), which comes up from July 26 to 28, 2019.

According to the chapter’s Governor, Otunba Adeolawale Balogun, the event will be filled with lots of activities such as the unveiling of special grants for young movie directors and producers; launching of TAMPAN Nollywood Estates Phase 1 in Badagry, Lagos; wine and dine session, and artiste in business production exhibition among others.

“TAMPAN is a major employer of labour in Nigeria and the Diaspora. Nigerians are everywhere in the world including the United Arab Emirates. As I am talking to you, a lot of Nigerian artistes are in Dubai busy shooting movies or music videos. To us, there should be an association to serve as an umbrella, and even mouthpiece for these people in case the need arises. This is the reason we have deemed it fit to launch the Dubai chapter of TAMPAN,” Balogun explained.

The TAMPAN Governor said further that a number of musicians has been lined up to thrill guests at the event. “The major highlights of the inauguration are a boat cruise and musical performances by top Nigerian and Dubai artistes. However, the event will be headlined by fuji star, Saheed Osupa. Also, some comedians have been penciled to deliver rib-cracking jokes to enliven the show. While everything is set for the 3-day event, I will not hesitate to tell Nigerians that we are still open for support and sponsorship,” he posited.