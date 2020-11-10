Steve Agbota

OVH Energy, owners of the Apapa petroleum products storage facility of Oando located at Ijora Badia have commended the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) the Nigerian Navy and a host of other stakeholders who helped in extinguishing the fire that gutted its tank farm last week.

In a press statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of OVH Energy, Huub Stokman informed the Apapa residents and general public that the fire was successfully put off at 04:43 am on Saturday, October 7, 2020.

He commended the invaluable efforts and support of the Federal Fire Service; Adova Plc; NPA: Lagos State Fire Service; 11 Plc; MRS; UBA; NEMA; LASEMA; Julius Berger; NNPC; NIPCO; NAPIMS; Folawiyo Energy Ltd.

Other organisations include; Total Nigeria Plc; HOGL Energy Ltd, Nigerian Army; Nigerian Navy; Nigerian Police; Union and the host communities who helped in the management of the outbreak.

“We wish to express our sincerest appreciation to all stakeholders and individuals who contributed to the timely management and extinguishing of the fire incident at OVH Energy terminal 1, at Apapa, Lagos. To the general public who contributed in one way or the other in extinguishing the outbreak, accept our deepest appreciation.”