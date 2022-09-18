From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Association of Tank Farm Oil and Gas Marketers of Nigeria (ATOGMAN) has promised to support the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in its fight against oil bunkering.

ATOGMAN also lauded the Commandant General of NSCDC, Ahmed Audi Abubarkar, for acquiring eight sophisticated gun boats to aid in the fight against illegal bunkering and sea piracy.

In a statement in Umuahia, Abia State, the national chairman of ATOGMAN, Lawrence Kanu equally commended the NSCDC CG for dissolving the anti-vandal section of the Corps.

The national chairman of the association said the decision of the NSCDC boss would drastically reduce oil bunkering which sees Nigeria losing N25b monthly in oil revenue.

Kanu promised the NSCDC CG of ATOGMAN’s support in his fight against oil bunkering with its attendant sabotage to the nation’s economy.

“ATOGMAN hails NSDCD CG’s actions in his fight against oil bunkering and we pledge to give him all the necessary support in this direction.