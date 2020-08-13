Chukwudi Nweje

House of Representatives member representing Amuwo/Odofin Federal Constituency, Lagos State, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oghene Emma-Ego, has vowed to work towards the relocation of all petroleum tank farms in and around Satellite Town.

He said there was nothing on ground to show that the several millions of naira said to had been spent on roads in the area was spent, and called on Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state to urgently expand, dualise and use concrete to pave the road.

Emma-Ego, spoke when residents of Satellite Town staged a peaceful protest outside the premises of Emadeb Energy, where members of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Downstream made a working visit to physically inspect the state of roads and living conditions in the area.

The residents, under the banner of Satellite Town Forum, said they staged the protest at the premises of Emadeb Energy, following allegations that the Tank farms Owners Association planned to induce the members of the House of Representatives Committee.