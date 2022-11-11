The acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Biu has cautioned motorists to avoid excessive speed, wrongful overtaking and other bad driving behaviours while on the road. A statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem in Abuja, said the corps marshal gave the advice following Thursday’s multiple crash in Kogi.

No fewer than 11 persons were burnt to death in an auto crash at Olofu bridge, along Ejule-Ochadamu road. A total of 20 vehicles, including a truck, one tanker, 12 cars and six motorcycles were consumed by fire after the crash.