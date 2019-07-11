Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Worried by the incessant road crashes involving trucks transporting petroleum products across Ogun State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has called for synergy with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to reduce tanker crashes on the highways.

Sector Commander of the corps in Ogun, Clement Oladele, made the call yesterday, when he led a delegation of principal officers of the command to the DPR Abeokuta Field Office.

Oladele explained during the visit that the partnership with the agency had become imperative to reduce the high incidents of petroleum trucks crashes and spilling of their contents on roads and highways passing through the state.

He added that the partnership would facilitate the training of petroleum truck drivers across the state as well as acquaint them with best practices in road safety awareness.

The FRSC Sector Commander, however, blamed reckless driving and lack of professionalism by majority of petroleum tanker drivers for most of the accidents, hence the need to train them on several safety measures.

“For the crashes that are happening, especially for tankers and trucks, we feel we should come here and partner you. In FRSC, we have a work structure which is based on two areas – public enlightenment and enforcement. Before we enforce, we must educate the people because if they are not well educated, it becomes very difficult to punish them.

“We feel if we join hands and do training for these drivers, it would in the long run bring mutual benefits to us. Our aim is reducing road crashes along the major highways,” Oladele said.

DPR Operations Controller in Ogun, Mrs. Muinat Bello-Zargi stressed the need for public enlightenment for petroleum truck drivers.

She assured that the DPR would partner the FRSC by taking awareness programmes to major depots in Ogun and Lagos states.

“We believe if we take the awareness and public enlightenment there, it would assist. We are doing this alongside all the stakeholders and FRSC is a very relevant stakeholder. Safety is key for us at the DPR. Our primary aim is to ensure the safety of lives and property. We appreciate you, we would be partnering with you and we will continue to strategize and collaborate with you,” Bello-Zargi said.