A driver was on Friday burnt to death in a diesel laden tanker explosion at Atoyo, along Ijebu Ode-Ogbere Expressway, in Ogun.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesperson of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred at 10:45am and was caused by alleged reckless driving by the driver of the tanker, who was alone in the truck.

“According to an eyewitness account , the driver of the diesel laden tanker was driving recklessly when it suddenly lost control and fell on its side, with its content spilling on the road before it exploded .

“The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle when the unfortunate incident happened and was burnt to ashes, before rescue efforts could reach him.

“The make and registration number of the tanker could not be ascertained due to the level of the explosion, ” he said.

Akinbiyi appealed to drivers of articulated vehicles, especially tanker drivers to avoid reckless driving, excessive speed, and drunk driving .

He advised them to always have adequate rest before embarking on any journey in order to avoid accidents. (NAN)