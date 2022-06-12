From Gyang Bere, Jos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, for Jos North West constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Mark Sunday Na’ah has called for the ban of movement of patrol tankers and other heavy duty vehicles within Jos metropolis following the a tanker explosion that perished two lives at Polo roundtable Jos, Plateau State.

Hon. Na’ah who spoke to Journalists on Sunday at the scene of the fatal accident, described the reoccurrence of tanker failures at the scene as sad and pathetic.

He said Plateau State Government need to take a swift action and create a bye-pass for heavy duty vehicles to save lives and properties within the city centre.

“One think I believe will stop this menace is to create a bye-pass for heavy vehicles coming into town and for those that it is mandatory for them to come, a particular time should be given to them as to when to come in and go out.”

He explained that in 2021 and 2022, the Polo roundtable has witnessed over 10 tanker accidents that claimed several lives and properties, hence the need for government to ban movement of trucks within the metropolis.

Na’ah applauded Governor Simon Lalong timely visit to the scene of the accident to ascertain the spot assessment and expressed hope that the governor will take a drastic action soon.

“The Governor was here for and saw it himself, it is no longer going to be a story. We are calling upon the government to help the people because this has to do with life,”.

He noted that there are states in the Federation where trucks are not allowed into the city centre and called on Plateau State Government to rethink similar gesture.

Na’ah expressed dismay that the incident claimed the lives of the driver and the conductor at the spot while several properties were destroyed.

