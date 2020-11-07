A Daf tanker loaded with 45,000 litres of petrol exploded on Saturday at World Oil Filling Station after Kara Bridge along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, claiming two lives and destroying 23 vehicles.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that fallen tanker resulted in fire explosion, following the trail of the spilled petrol which affected 23 other vehicles parked close to the scene

Lagos Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Olusegun Ogungbemide, said that road safety and fire servicemen were first prevented from getting to the scene by some hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons until security was beef up at the scene.

He said that two corpses, identified as the tanker driver and his assistant, which were burnt beyond recognition, were recovered at the scene.

The FRSC boss said that the debris were being removed from the scene by FRSC heavy duty tow truck along with Julius Berger equipment.

According to him, the road is now open for movement but FRSC officials are still on ground controlling traffic and advised motorists to seek alternative routes.

Ogungbemide enjoined motorists to always obey all traffic rules and regulations by driving safe and staying safe at all times.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu also confirmed the accident.