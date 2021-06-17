The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that seven persons died in an explosion after a commercial bus collided with a petrol tanker at Ajilete on Idiroko Expressway, yesterday.

FRSC Idiroko Unit Commander, Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, said two other persons sustained injuries in the accident which happened at about 8.45am.

He said that the bus rammed into a tanker laden with 33 litres of petroleum product, while it was ascending the sloppy Ajilete road.

Nine persons were involved in the accident which claimed seven lives, leaving two others with various degrees of injury.